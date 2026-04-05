Fans wanting a glimpse of Astros’ near future should be laser-focused on Double-A

When discussing the Houston Astros future, the easy answer is to say that things look bleak. The team is filled to the gills with aging vets and has a farm system that ranks 29th in baseball and is without a single top-100 prospect. The window might already be closed and could be shut for a very long time.

While the veterans can't completely fight off Father Time, the youngsters down on the farm can change the narrative. The 2026 season stands out as a prime opportunity for several key prospects to break out, and could cause Houston's future outlook to seem much more rosy.

That's because several of the Astros' most exciting prospects will be beginning the year in Double-A, with a few more likely to join them soon. Double-A is typically regarded as the minors' biggest jump. The competition is more developed and hungry, even more so than Triple-A, which typically houses more journeyman veterans and MLB depth.

With Double-A serving as the pinnacle, strong performances could have these youngsters and the club as a whole shooting up the rankings. It could also mean that the prospects who excel could make the jump to the majors sooner rather than later.

2026 will be a make-or-break year for many of the Astros' top prospects and could determine the club's future

Corpus Christi will be stocked with many top talents. Here's the complete list of the Astros' top-30 prospects who will be starting the year at Double-A.

Ranking Player Position No. 5 Walker Janek Catcher No. 6 Bryce Mayer RHP No. 12 Lucas Spence Outfielder No. 14 Joseph Sullivan Outfielder No. 15 James Hicks RHP No. 16 Jackson Nezuh RHP No. 20 Will Bush C/1B No. 28 Ramsey David RHP

Houston's 2024 first-round pick, Walker Janek, heads the class. The youngster has shown flashes after spending parts of the last two years at Asheville, but hasn't fully broken out. The potential is out of this world, however. He profiles as an elite defensive catcher with a solid, balanced offensive profile and incredible athleticism. He stole 30 bases last year, showing just how explosive he can be. Janek was on fire with the big league club this spring. If he has a strong start, he could put pressure on Yainer Diaz by season's end.

Bryce Mayer is the top arm in the system. He rose three levels last year, reaching Corpus Christi by season's end, and was named the club's Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He's quickly gone from being an afterthought as a 16th-round pick to one of the team's prized young assets, and is already showing impressive strikeout stuff with advanced command.

Lucas Spence and Joseph Sullivan are both left-handed-hitting outfielders with similar skill sets. Spence went undrafted in 2024, but rose quickly last year playing 30 games at Double-A and hitting 10 homers with 27 steals overall. Sullivan, a 2024 seventh-rounder, logged 31 games at Corpus Christi and finished his season with 17 homers and 42 steals. Both players can be electric and are great athletes. Both possess eagle eyes at the plate and walk at above-average clips, but need to work on their hit tool. Both could force their way into a call-up during the second half of the year if they prove they can make consistent contact.

In addition to this intriguing crop, No. 3 prospect Ethan Frey will start the 2026 campaign at Asheville and could have a shot to join this large cohort in Double-A sooner rather than later. The 2025 third-round pick showed a shockingly advanced feel for hitting when he made his pro debut last summer and has become one of Houston's buzziest prospects. If he shows out this year, he could rapidly advance and help change the complexion of the system.

There are a bunch of intriguing talents in this group, and if they take the next step now that they'll be getting more exposure at the minors' most challenging level, we could see a few entries into top-100 lists and a forced reevaluation of the Astros' future. On the flip side, if the majority of these youngsters flop, it will confirm that a long and dismal rebuild is on Houston's horizon. Either way, Double-A is where you want to look if you're interested in seeing what the future holds.