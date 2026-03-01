Walker Janek’s spring surge will have Astros fans thinking ahead

The catcher position is one of the under-the-radar conundrums the Houston Astros face in 2026 and beyond. While most of the focus is on the backup catcher situation, something that is an urgent hole with no clear solution, the position as a whole faces deeper questions.

Yainer Diaz was an issue in 2025, whether or not the Astros would like to admit it. While he looked like a budding star during his rookie campaign in 2023, he hit worse in 2024 while making no progress in shoring up his deficiencies. Then, last year, he saw his wRC+ plummet from 116 in 2024 to a below-average mark of 92. His free-swinging ways are the epitome of everything that drew Dana Brown's ire regarding the offense in 2025.

The 27-year-old is still under team control through 2028, but if he's not hitting and is playing lackluster defense, he becomes a liability instead of an asset.

In the 2024 draft, Houston was elated to be able to select Walker Janek, the consensus top catching prospect in the class, at pick 28. The Sam Houston State product was noted for his extreme athleticism. Janek wasn't just athletic for a catcher; he was one of the top athletes overall in the class.

With an exceptional array of defensive skills behind the plate and the potential to put forth a balanced attack at the plate, the hope was that he'd be a fast riser. That hasn't quite happened, but his spring performance could be proving that his trajectory is about to accelerate in a big way in 2026.

Walker Janek's early spring training results could put him on the map for the Astros in 2026

Janek closed 2024 by logging 25 games at Hi-A Asheville, but struggled mightily. He looked overwhelmed by pro competition, slashing a measly .175/.214/.289. He returned to Asheville in 2025 and looked more comfortable, hitting .263/.333/.433 and also stealing an eye-popping 30 bases.

Janek went on to play in the Arizona Fall League, and his performance was a mixed bag. He started out on a tear in the autumn showcase, with a 7-RBI game serving as a highlight, but his bat would soon cool. Strikeouts have been an issue for Janek since turning pro, and his 37.3% K-rate depressed his overall AFL line to .241/.288/.481.

Now in spring training, Janek is drawing attention with his promising tools. Over his first three games, he's already stolen four bases and is hitting an eye-popping .600/.750/.800 with just a 12.5% strikeout rate. His defense has gotten a lot of praise, too, with it being noted that he's recording 1.77-second pop times, which is truly elite.

The glove has never been in doubt, but if Janek's bat stays hot, he'll set himself up to be fast-tracked. The Opening Day roster isn't a realistic possibility, but Janek's likely ticketed for Corpus Christi. If he shows out against Double-A competition, he might not be there for long.

It starts now, but if Houston's No. 3 overall prospect continues to hit this spring and can carry that through, a call-up later on down the road in 2026 isn't out of the question. If that comes to pass, it could calm a lot of concerns that the Astros have behind the plate.