Astros breakout prospect is garnering a lot of attention down at spring training

The outlook on the Houston Astros' farm system is pretty dismal, but it only takes a handful of players breaking out to change that narrative. One youngster who can't seem to stop rising to the occasion is last year's third-round pick, Ethan Frey.

A towering outfielder out of LSU, Frey is an imposing figure at six-foot-six, 225 pounds. Frey was looked at as something of a gamble after injuries wiped out much of his playing time over the first two years he spent in Baton Rouge, and a superb .331/.420/.641 line in 2025 wasn't enough to convince the experts that Houston's draft class significantly changed their bleak outlook.

When Frey got to Single-A Fayetteville, he showed a mature approach while not succumbing to the issues that typically plague long-limbed hitters. He walked at a 16.4% clip while only striking out 20.5% of the time. The youngster slashed .330/.434/.470 over 26 games and 122 plate appearances.

The performance led Baseball America to name Frey as a top breakout candidate for 2026, and now he's turning heads in spring training.

Ethan Frey's spring training showing is fueling a lot of hype as he could rise quickly through the Astros system in 2026

Frey turns 22 on March 15, so if he proves that he can hit at each new level, he won't be down for long. Astros beat reporter Chandler Rome speculated in January that he could be a candidate for the big league roster as early as this season.

Part of the reason for the optimism isn't just the mature approach at the plate or the power that his strapping frame can provide; it's also the insane athleticism he possesses. He's got the defensive chops to handle center field, the arm strength to play in right, and speed on the bases, as evidenced by his nine steals in limited action last year.

His bat has looked truly special at times in spring workouts. Just take a look at the show he put on in batting practice.

Ethan Frey is barreling balls on the backfields in West Palm Beach 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gf0QTpjB2A — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) February 19, 2026

In the clip, you can see him launching both fastballs and breaking balls, both up and down in the zone, and displaying power to all fields. Not too shabby.

He'll be one of the more fascinating players to watch this spring, and if he shows out, it's not unreasonable to think about him getting a September call-up before factoring into the 2027 mix in a big way.

A breakout from Frey could change the way we think about Houston's pipeline, and with five-tool potential, the sky is truly the limit for hte Louisana native.