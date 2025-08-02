Every former Astros player who was traded at the 2025 trade deadline

The Houston Astros were among the most active teams at this year's trade deadline, with only the Padres going more wild (probably). The headliner was obviously reuniting with Carlos Correa, but adding Ramon Urias and Jesus Sanchez are not moves that should be slept on, as they address important holes on the team's roster. However, what may have been lost in the chaos of the trade deadline is that several former Astros were on the move as well.

Between free agents leaving to all the trades the Astros have done to reinforce their roster in recent years, the Astros' influence across the league is pretty impressive. While some of those players have gone on to find permanent roles with their new teams and others have faded into obscurity, there were a few that found themselves on the move once again as a result of the trade deadline.

Here are all of the former Astros players who were traded at the trade deadline in 2025

Before we get asked, we are not counting Correa here. Yes, he is a former Astros player, but he is coming back home, and it isn't like there is an Astros fan out there who didn't know he used to play in Houston. Only former Astros who have new teams that are not the Astros are getting the nod here.

Drew Gilbert

Gilbert was the Astros' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, but he was moved in the Justin Verlander trade in 2023 before he ever got much of a chance to make an impression in the organization. Apparently, the Mets weren't all that impressed with his .804 OPS this season, mostly at Triple-A this season as he was shipped out in New York's trade for reliever Tyler Rogers.

Charlie Morton

It feels like so long ago now, but Charlie Morton put together a pair of excellent seasons for the Astros in 2017 and 2018, including an All-Star appearance in 2018. Morton spent a couple of years with the Rays, followed by four with the Braves before signing a one-year deal with the Orioles last offseason. Unfortunately for him, Baltimore fell on its face this year and ended up being sellers at the trade deadline, where he was traded to the Tigers.

Phil Maton

Phil Maton may have been the most underrated reliever in the Astros' bullpen during his 2.5-year tenure with the team. After leaving Houston, Maton had a tough time with the Rays before getting back on track with the Mets and Cardinals. St. Louis faltered, too, and Maton was flipped to the Rangers for a pair of prospects and some cash.

Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson's tenure with the Astros was short, as he only made 20 appearances for them last season. Ferguson ended up with the Pirates this season, where he put together a respectable 3.75 ERA in 45 appearances before getting sent to the resurgent Mariners at the deadline.

Rafael Montero

Rafael Montero was a plague on the Astros' payroll from the moment he signed his deal, but the Astros found a sucker in the Braves to take him in a trade earlier this season. It appears as though Atlanta came to the same conclusion about Montero as the Astros did, as they traded him to the Tigers just to get him out of their bullpen. We respect it.

Will Wagner

Finally, we have Will Wagner, who was an intriguing prospect in the Astros system before he was included in the trade that brought Yusei Kikuchi to Houston last trade deadline, along with Joey Loperfido and Jake Bloss. Unfortunately, Wagner dealt with a foot injury this year that cost him some time, and Toronto decided to send him to San Diego for catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

