The Houston Astros are likely to be without Isaac Pardes for the next few months, and it's quite possible that he'll need season-ending surgery. The Astros infielder is seeking a second opinion for his injured hamstring, but it doesn't sound good.

In the meantime, however, the Astros have found their replacement. Late on Wednesday night, with less than 24 hours remaining before the MLB trade deadline passed, Houston pulled off a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Ramon Urias. In return, the Astros shipped their 19th-round draft pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, Twine Palmer, to the Orioles.

Urias was a Gold Glove Award-winner with the Orioles back in 2022 and has maintained a steady albeit, lackluster bat over the years. Urias, a right-handed hitter, owns a career .728 OPS and was hitting .248/.300/.388 this season with with eight home runs and 34 RBI for the O's.

Astros trade for questionable Isaac Paredes replacement after reaching for the stars

This deal likely ends any and all pursuits of other top infielders like Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Correa, or Nolan Arenado. Whispers emerged earlier on Wednesday about a possible Correa reunion, but trading for Urias would appear to have ended that fantasy.

The Astros are no doubt hoping that Urias fills in adequately at the hot corner until Paredes returns from the IL — if it even happens at all. One things for sure, his defense will be an upgrade over Paredes at third. On the season, Urias has been worth 6 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 3 outs above average (OAA).

While the idea of making a big splash on the position player now seems like a pipe dream, rumors are surging about a potential Astros' trade with the San Diego Padres that would bring former Cy Young Award-finalist to Houston. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is calling Cease the Astros' "main target" with the deadline rapidly approaching.

