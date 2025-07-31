Astros follow up Carlos Correa blockbuster with trade for underrated Marlins slugger

After swinging the most shocking trade of the trade deadline for Carlos Correa, no one would have faulted the Houston Astros for calling it there. Yes, there are still some roster questions, but Correa is a massive investment and you can't have everything you want. However, Dana Brown clearly wasn't having and he just secured the left-handed bat he coveted mere minutes after the Correa deal was revealed.

The Astros' need for a lefty bat got decidedly less picky as time went on. At first, the hope was that they could find a second baseman that could hit left-handed. However, the market didn't develop the way they hoped with guys like Brandon Lowe getting essentially pulled from the market. They expanded their search and most thought that search ended with Correa.

It did not. Following up the Correa blockbuster, the Astros just traded for Jesus Sanchez as well and got the left-handed pop they have coveted ever since Yordan Alvarez went down with a hand injury.