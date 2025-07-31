Latest Astros rumors suggest another blockbuster is coming after Carlos Correa trade

The Houston Astros have already had a busy week with the MLB trade deadline just hours away. But according to New York Post columnist, Houston isn't done yet. The Astros, who just reunited with former shortstop Carlos Correa, are said to be targeting a major rotation upgrade in the waning hours of the deadline.

Heyman linked the Astros to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and San Diego Padres hurler Dylan Cease. Heyman also linked Houston to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

There's no doubt about it, Astros fans, Houston is going all-in this season. With Correa already back in the fold, and the deadline addition of Jesús Sanchez from the Miami Marlins, GM Dana Brown is pushing in all his chips for a chance to win the World Series this season.

Astros Rumors: Another blockbuster is coming after Carlos Correa trade

The Astros rotation has been decimated by injuries this season. After losing several starters to free agency during the offseason, the Astros have been without Luis Garcia, J.P. France, and Christian Javier for the entire season. Ronel Blanco is now out for the year, Spencer Arrighetti has missed half the season, and Lance McCullers Jr. has seen his comeback attempt fizzle.

The Astros have two top-of-the-rotation starters in Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, but beyond that, there are numerous question marks. Which is exactly why Brown and Co. and making a play for three of the top starters available at this year's MLB trade deadline. Depth up and down the roster is important, and having three reliable frontline starters could be the difference between a deep playoff run or going home during the Wild Card series.

There's only a little bit of time left for Brown and the Astros front office to work some magic. Houston has already brought back Correa, and now they're trying to fix the rotation. Stay alert, Astros fans, the deadline is almost here.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors