Astros’ ideal trade deadline target suddenly reemerges after injury scare

For weeks, it seemed that the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays' All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe were an inevitable pairing ahead of the MLB trade deadline. A left-handed bat capable of playing the infield, Lowe appeared to be the perfect fit for the Astros. However, an ankle injury landed Lowe on the IL and seemed to suggest that the veteran would remain in Tampa Bay past the deadline.

As it turns out, Lowe is eligible to be activated off the IL on Wednesday, and the indication from MLB Trade Rumors is that the Rays will indeed make that roster move. Such a transaction would put a potential trade back on the table, and according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Astros remain interested in Lowe.

"The Rays are not in all-out sell mode. They would actually like to buy. If they do sell, watch second baseman Brandon Lowe, whom the Mets have inquired on and who is coveted by the Astros, who are trying to add at least one lefty hitter to their righty-heavy lineup."

Astros might get their perfect deadline piece with Brandon Lowe set to return from IL stint

Injuries have defined the Astros' 2025 season, so it would only make sense that an injury could potentially ruin the Astros' trade deadline plans. It's beginning to look increasingly likely that the Astros will be without Isaac Paredes for a long time, if not the remainder of the season, it stands to reason that adding an infielder should be the top priority for GM Dana Brown ahead of the deadline.

Wednesday will be a key moment for the Astros, if indeed they are looking to trade for Lowe. The Rays play the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and it's a rather unique scenario they are facing. Typically, for a player who could be traded the next day, the team opts to hold them out of the lineup to avoid an injury scare. In Lowe's case, the Rays may need to play him to prove that he is indeed healthy.

