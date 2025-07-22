Astros Rumors: Houston’s favored trade target surprisingly still on the table

As the Houston Astros look for a left-handed bat, ideally one who can play second base, Tampa Bay Rays' All-Star Brandon Lowe has always seemed like the perfect target. Lowe's fit with the Astros became more obvious over the weekend when All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes landed on the IL with a hamstring injury. The issue, however, is that the Rays don't have the impression of a seller ahead of the deadline.

Entering this week, the Rays are only 1.5 games out of the final Wild-Card spot in the American League, and that would seem to indicate that the team won't be overly motivated to move Lowe. That wasn't the impression of Jim Bowden, as the former MLB general manager still believes that Lowe will be on the move ahead of the deadline.

"The Astros would like to acquire second baseman Brandon Lowe. Both have 2026 team options. Tampa could trade (Lowe) in a contender-to-contender type swap that could work in the short- and long-term for their organization.

Houston’s Plan A in Brandon Lowe may still be an option at the deadline

The Rays have always been an interesting team to deal with at the deadline. It was last season where the Rays completed one of the more creative trades of the season, dealing Paredes to the Chicago Cubs as part of a deal that included Christopher Morel. That could be a general blueprint in trying to figure out how the Astros and Rays can connect on a potential deal involving Lowe.

It is worth noting, however, that Jeff Passan of ESPN does not have Lowe listed among his Top 50 trade deadline candidates. It could just be an omission, considering Passan has cost-controlled Rays' pitchers on the list. Injuries could also be a factor there as Lowe hasn't played in over 110 games in a season since 2021.

The good news for the Astros is that most of the contending teams who are in the market for an infielder at the deadline are circling the Diamondbacks with interest in Eugenio Suarez. That could create a perfect diversion for the Astros as they look to pry Lowe away from the contending Rays.

