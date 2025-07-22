Rays-Braves trade just ruined Astros' deadline option (but not in the way you think)

The Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays have begun their trade deadline activity, as the Braves are sending outfielder Stuart Fairchild to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. As the Rays make room for Fairchild on their 26-man roster, the Houston Astros may have lost their top trade target. Brandon Lowe was placed on the injured list to make room for Fairchild on the Rays' roster.

The Tampa Bay Rays, battling for a playoff berth, place infielder Brandon Lowe on the 15-day IL with ankle and foot tendinitis and acquire outfielder Stuart Fairchild from Atlanta for cash considerations. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 22, 2025

As recently as this weekend, the Astros were connected to Lowe, who the Rays were expected to move despite being a part of the American League Wild-Card picture. A need for a left-handed bat, Lowe would have addressed the Astros' biggest area of need while giving them a second base option for the 2026 season as well. The move to the IL all but ensures that Lowe will remain with the Rays past the deadline.

Rays-Braves trade takes unexpected toll on Astros’ deadline strategy

With the deadline one week from Thursday, there is still time for the Astros to pivot in a new direction as they look for balance in their starting lineup. Yordan Álvarez is making progress in his recovery from a hand injury that has had him sidelined since May, but losing Isaac Paredes heightens the need the Astros have in their infield.

While not an infielder, the Astros have been connected heavily to Baltimore Orioles' center fielder Cedric Mullins. Mullins would address the Astros' need for a left-handed bat, and likely lead to Jose Altuve playing mostly at second base during the closing months of the season.

Another option for the Astros, if they are intent on adding someone who can play the infield, would be Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins. A switch hitter, Casto has 10 home runs this season to go along with a wRC+ of 121. With the ability to play the infield and outfield, Castro would be an ideal fallback option for the Astros now that Lowe is on the IL.

It's also possible that the Astros forgo their need for a left-handed bat, given Álvarez's imminent return, and focus on adding a starting pitcher before the deadline.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill