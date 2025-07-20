Isaac Paredes injury just changed what Astros must do at the deadline

Just when it seemed Houston Astros fans finally got some good news on Yordan Álvarez, who has started taking swings as he tried to return from a hand injury that has sidelined him since early May, disaster has struck another All-Star who has been a cornerstone in the Astros' starting lineup. During Saturday's loss to the Seattle Mariners, All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes was forced to leave the game after suffering a hamstring injury.

The injury occurred in the third inning after Paredes lined a single off the wall in left field. As Paredes was approaching first base, it was clear that he suffered an apparent soft-tissue injury. Paredes left the game as he gingerly walked back to the Astros' clubhouse.

Isaac Paredes is hurt.



He pulled up after a long single, and is coming out of the game.



The Astros lead the league in players on the IL. pic.twitter.com/xUx11N3g1f — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) July 20, 2025

Astros' trade deadline plans shaken up by Isaac Paredes setback

Paredes is returning to Houston to undergo an MRI, but Astros' manager Joe Espada told reporters after the game that initial news on the third baseman "doesn't look good". Paredes is expected to be placed on the IL on Sunday, with the Astros set to recall utility man Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A.

It was a foregone conclusion that the Astros were going to add a left-handed bat before the MLB trade deadline on July 31. The question was whether the Astros would add a left fielder or a second baseman that would allow Jose Altuve to remain in the outfield. With Paredes likely to miss quite a bit of time, the calculus may have changed, and the Astros may suddenly be in the market for a third baseman.

The top third baseman on the trade market is Arizona Diamondbacks' free-agent-to-be Eugenio Suarez. While Suarez was an All-Star this season, he wouldn't check the box of being a left-handed hitter. However, the Astros may make an exception, considering he has 33 home runs on the season.

A third baseman who also checks the box of being a left-handed hitter would be Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies. However, with McMahon being under contract beyond this season, that would create an unnecessary logjam at third base once Paredes returns.

While the Astros certainly will be aggressive at the deadline, Paredes' injury is only more confirmation that getting healthy between now and the end of the season needs to be the priority.

