Astros Injury Update: Yordan Álvarez swinging, Brendan Rodgers exits rehab start

The Houston Astros did not come out of the All-Star break they way they'd hoped. Brandon Walter held up his end of the bargain, striking out seven over six innings of work. But Houston was barely able to scratch across a single run in their second-half opener against the Seattle Mariners and fell by a final score of 6-1.

The Astros got a bit of good news on Friday, however, after it was revealed that Yordan Álvarez was swinging the bat once again. Álvarez is on the road with the Astros in Seattle and was able to get in some light work before Game 1 of Houston's series against the Mariners. Word is, however, that Álvarez will be given Saturday off to recuperate before the team decides what steps to take next.

Astros Injury Update: Yordan Álvarez swinging again

The news is encouraging, of course, but you'll have to forgive Astros fans if they're a bit pessimistic about what happens next. For weeks now Astros fans have been met with news of progress as it relates to Álvarez's injury, only to be smacked down with disappointment after hearing of yet another setback.

The Astros' lineup could've used Álvarez's bat in the lineup on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Houston's bats were only able to muster four hits, and has continually lacked that thump from the left side this season. All eyes will be Álvarez's injury status over the second half of the season. If his prognosis remains uncertain, Astros GM Dana Brown may need to make an aggressive move at the MLB trade deadline to offset the loss.

Astros Injury Update: Brendan Rodgers exits rehab start after collision

In addition to Álvarez, the Astros were hoping to get infielder Brendan Rodgers back sometime during the second-half of the season. In fact, Rodgers joined Triple-A Sugar Land as part of a rehab assignment on Friday and was inserted into the Space Cowboys' starting lineup.

But Rodgers exited during the third inning on Friday after slamming with fellow infielder Edwin Diaz. Both players were attempting to field a ground ball hit up the middle and collided behind the second base bag. Rodgers was able to walk off the field under his own power, but one has to wonder if the collision will push back his timeframe just a bit.

More Houston Astros News ands Rumors