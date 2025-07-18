Yordan Álvarez's prognosis could thrust intriguing trade target onto Astros' radar

At this point, it's a mystery as to when Houston Astros' star slugger Yordan Alvarez will return from a pesky hand injury that has the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year all but 29 games this season. Alvarez is set to be re-evaluated by doctors on July 17, with the hopes that he can start swinging a bat again soon.

We've been here before with Alvarez, who started swinging the bat again towards the end of June, only to be shut down again. Even if the 28-year-old three-time All-Star evades further setbacks, it will take a long while for him to shake off the rust and regain his timing in order to be reinserted into the Astros' lineup.

In the mean time, the team is in desperate need of some juice from the left side of the plate, and the latest uncertainty might pave the way for Houston to go after a trade target who would otherwise be an awkward fit, but nonetheless might be the most dangerous hitter available who could scratch their need for a lethal lefty bat.

That ideal trade target is none other than 2025 All-Star Ryan O'Hearn, a first baseman and corner outfielder/DH from the Orioles.

Baltimore's Ryan O'Hearn would be the perfect trade target to fill the Astros' Yordan Alvarez-sized hole in the lineup

After being DFA'd by the Royals back in 2022, O'Hearn has reinvigorated his career with the Baltimore Orioles. His final season in Kansas City saw him post a paltry .611 OPS as his walk rate plummeted and he was unable to make consistent contact.

Initially serving as a left-handed platoon bat with Baltimore, O'Hearn began to find his groove over the last few seasons, posting an .801 OPS in 2023 and following that up with a .761 mark in 2024.

Now in 2025, O'Hearn has become a full-time regular. His walk rate has rebounded to a stellar 12.2% while he's brought his strikeout rate down considerably to a well-above-average 16.3% clip. That plate discipline has allowed him to put together a career-best .286/.382/.458 line with 11 homers leading into the All-Star break and earning him the first-ever All-Star selection of his career.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old is on an expiring contract, and should the Astros acquire him, they'd be on the hook for just the remaining portion of his reasonable $8 million salary this season.

O'Hearn could fill the DH spot left vacant by Alvarez while the superstar remains on the shelf, but he would not completely be shut out of the lineup upon Alvarez's return. With his ability to play first base and both corner infield spots, O'Hearn could spell the disappointing Christian Walker in tough matchups against righties, while also spelling Rookie of the Year contender Cam Smith in right, and franchise icon Jose Altuve in left.

Sprinkle in a few DH at-bats as well as Alvarez eases his way back into the lineup, there's a pathway where, with a little creativity, Houston can leverage his versatility to still get a starter's workload out of O'Hearn even with Alvarez back in the fold.

Most importantly, Houston would be getting a well-rounded left-handed bat with the contact, on-base, and power skills they crave all at an affordable price. Seems like a no-brainer for sure.

