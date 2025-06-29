Yordan Alvarez takes important step in rehab, Astros return timeline remains sketchy

When the Houston Astros ask their Magic 8-Ball for a status update on slugger Yordan Alvarez, the response is a cryptic, "Reply hazy, try again." What initially appeared to be a mild hand injury with minimal recovery time when initial tests were done after the star was sidelined on May 3 has turned into much more. In typical Astros' fashion, a mild muscle strain became a fractured hand, and setbacks ensued.

Miraculously, Houston has gone on a tear in the absence of their most feared hitter. From opening day through Alvarez's last game on May 2, the Astros went just 16-15, but with the feared lefty on the shelf, they've gone on a roll, going 32-18 and getting particularly hot in June.

Sitting at 48-33 overall and beginning to pull away in the AL West, Houston's offense still hasn't clicked. The club ranks 20th in runs scored with 338, 15th in homers with 86, and 14th in OPS at .720. The pitching staff, particularly the stellar bullpen and dominant one-two punch, has carried them through while the breakouts of Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, and Jake Meyers have kept the lineup afloat.

What's missing is the lineup's centerpiece, and Alvarez, despite his uncharacteristic .210/.306/.340 start is one of the best offensive engines in the game. Now, he's once again making strides towards a return.

Yordan Alvarez starting to swing again means he's one step closer to a Houston Astros return, but more work is to be done

Yordan Alvarez has begun swinging, and important first step on an albeit lengthy path back to holding down the fort in the Astros' lineup. Hitting off a tee is one thing, but there will be several rounds of batting practice and drills to be done before a rehab assignment can begin.

Hand injuries are tricky. They tend to take a while to fully heal, and even then, can have some lingering effects on performance. After missing so much time, Alvarez will need a decent amount of time working his way back and gaining his timing again against minor league talent on a rehab assignment, assuming there are no more unfortunate setbacks.

In the meantime, Joe Espada and company have to be chomping at the bit to get the three-time All-Star back. Houston is nearly devoid of left-handed bats, and those they do have put together a putrid .203/.287/.301 line on the year. Woof.

Even once Alvarez returns to the lineup, it would still behoove the club to pursue another lefty bat at the trade deadline. Not only would doing so give them some insurance in the event Alvarez takes a while to find his groove, but another plus-hitter from the left side to pair with Alvarez could transform the lineup from average-at-best to a force to be reckoned with.

The latter is important if the Astros want to do more than just win the mediocre AL West and actually make a push once the playoffs start. But it begins with Alvarez and ends with Alvarez. The sooner he's back and healthy, the better off Houston will be.

