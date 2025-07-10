MLB insider’s trade proposal could be exactly what the Astros need at the deadline

It's been no secret that the Houston Astros are in the market for a left-handed bat ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. That need is only heightened by the strange updates the Astros have had recently regarding Yordan Álvarez's hand injury. With the Astros quickly ascending toward being one of the best teams in baseball, a move for a left-handed hitter could fortify their appearance as a World Series threat.

A popular trade target mentioned for the Astros has been Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. Lowe would address the Astros' need for a left-handed hitter, while giving them a second baseman under team control through 2026. Lowe's current contract includes a $11.5MM club option for the 2026 season. It also can't be overlooked that Lowe's arrival would allow the Astros to keep Jose Altuve in left field.

Lowe would provide an immediate boost to the Astros' offense. Named to the AL All-Star team, Lowe has 19 home runs with a 126 wRC+ in 343 plate appearances with the Rays this season.

In a recent mailbag for The Athletic, Jim Bowden was asked what an Astros' trade for Lowe would look like, and his response was surprisingly sound logic.

"I think you could get Lowe for either Janek or Matthews. The Rays have been looking for a long-term solution at catcher, and Janek, a first-round pick last year out of Sam Houston, could end up being the answer for them."

Insider’s trade proposal could solve Houston’s biggest problem

We're just going to skate past the idea that the Astros would trade their top prospect, Brice Matthews, for Lowe. Sure, the case can be made that Lowe's arrival would push the Astros to be a legitimate World Series contender, but given the injury history and age, he's not the type of player that forces a team to give up their top prospect.

However, there is a strong case to be made for the Astros to make the deal if Walker Janek is the ask of the Rays. Janek was the Astros' first-round pick in 2024, but with Yainer Diaz under team control until 2029, the Astros' top catching prospect already has a blocked path to the Major League level. Given that reality, and a World Series run looming, the Astros likely would be willing to make that deal.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill