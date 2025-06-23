Dana Brown stating the obvious about Astros trade deadline need shows one perfect fit

It's become clear that the Houston Astros are in the market for a left-handed bat ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. While the Astros are hoping to have Yordan Alvarez back at some point after the All-Star break, there hasn't been an exact timeline provided for his potential return. Recent comments made by Astros' general manager Dana Brown also suggest that the team isn't fully counting on Alvarez being the answer to the team's need for lineup balance.

Over the weekend, Brown joined the Astros' flagship station, 790 AM, and wasn't shy about saying what the team's need is ahead of the deadline.

“It’s no secret it would be good to get a left-handed bat,” Brown said. “There’s no doubt about that. That’s the big thing for us.”



The good news for the Astros is that the Rafael Devers' trade may have helped their cause. Devers will likely be the best left-handed hitter traded this season, and considering the return the Red Sox got from the Giants, the Astros should find affordable options on the market.

Dana Brown just confirmed what Astros fans already knew about deadline needs

As the Astros go about their search, the name they should have at the top of their list is Tampa Bay Rays' infielder Brandon Lowe. With a club option for the 2026 season, it would seem likely that the Rays will look to move Lowe ahead of the deadline.

The left-handed hitting second baseman, Lowe, is having an excellent 2025 season. Through 303 plate appearances, Lowe is slashing .264/.314/.461/120 wRC+ with 15 home runs. In short, Lowe would bring stability to the left-handed side of the plate that has sorely been missed while Alvarez has been sidelined. And, with a $11.5 MM club option for 2026, it wouldn't be an expensive option at second base for the Astros next season as well.

In any deal that they make, the Rays often look for controllable pitching in return. The good news is that the middle of the Astros' farm system does align well with that concept. The Astros have several pitching prospects within their organizational Top 20, who could be used as a centerpiece in a trade for Lowe. Given that the Astros may also be in the market for a starting pitcher, Lowe would be an ideal target for their left-handed bat search, given that a trade for him wouldn't be disastrous for the farm system.

