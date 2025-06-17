Rafael Devers trade might’ve handed the Astros a deadline gift

The Houston Astros' footprint is all over the Boston Red Sox trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. First and foremost, the Red Sox's use of money to lure Bregman away from returning to the Astros backfired comically. To a larger point, however, the Devers trade may have helped the Astros' pursuits ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

As it turns out, the Astros are in the market for a left-handed bat who they can place in the middle of their lineup. Of course, one might make the connection to Devers being a left-handed bat; however, his contract was always going to be the reason why the Astros weren't going to be a serious suitor for his services. Chances are, Devers will be the best left-handed bat to be moved at the trade deadline, and that fact should have the Astros' front office excited.

First, let's revisit the full details of the trade. Devers was moved from the Red Sox to the Giants for Major League pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello. Hicks and Harrison were both promising former pitching prospects but have struggled to find consistent success at the Major League level. Tibbs instantly becomes an organizational top 10 prospect for the Red Sox, but isn't what you would consider a blue-chip talent. Bello, meanwhile, seems to have the ceiling of a relief pitcher who features a specialty pitch.

Astros stand to benefit from Rafael Devers' trade

If the Red Sox manage to be successful in their efforts of fixing Hicks and Harrison, perhaps, the deal will be viewed through a different lens than the one it is in now. But it seems that the Giants stole one of the league's best left-handed hitters away from the Red Sox.

For better or worse, if you're a team selling a left-handed bat, the Devers trade may have just established the market. That is great news for the Astros. With the Red Sox getting an underwhelming package in return for Devers, that sets the stage for the Astros potentially finding a left-handed hitter at a much cheaper price than they may have originally thought.

Of course, it needs to be stated that the Giants are absorbing the entirety of the money remaining on Devers' contract — over $250 million for the next 8 years and change. That is the biggest reason why the trade package the Giants sent left much to be desired. That said, it's still an underwhelming return for the Red Sox, and that should do wonders for the Astros and their search for a bat ahead of the deadline.

