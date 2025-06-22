Injured Angels bat could be the Astros’ sneaky trade deadline solution

Yordan Alvarez is still on the injured list, and the Houston Astros are currently lacking a quality left-handed bat in the lineup. Might Astros GM Dana Brown turn his attention toward a division rival at the MLB trade deadline in order to help fill that void?

Yoán Moncada, currently on the injured list with knee inflammation, is a switch-hitter who's absolutely mashed right-handed pitching this season. The veteran infielder is hitting .272/.372/.580 with a 163 wRC+ against right-handers this season.

Moncada's prognosis is good (though the injury has lingered longer than expected), with the Angels assuming he'll return to the lineup sometime early next month. Though not completely buried in the AL West standings at this moment, LA is seemingly in position to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Brown and Co. should give Angels' GM Perry Minasian a phone call and see if Moncada is available.

There's always risk when it comes to dealing with a division rival. The last thing Astros fans want to see is Houston give up a promising young prospect, only to see him return in a few years and haunt his old club while wearing the uniform of a division foe. But sometimes, those types of deals are necessary in order to fix a problem.

It sounds like a broken record at this point, but the Astros have needed a quality left-handed bat since Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs. The need only increased after Álvarez landed on the IL. The latest news on the Astros slugger is not positive, with Houston reporting that Álvarez has yet to begin a hitting progression. The only true left-handed bat on the Astros roster at the moment is Luis Guillorme, though he's known much more for his glove than his bat.

There are other options who'll be available at the trade deadline, but Moncada's inexpensive contract (one-year, $5 million) makes him the perfect option for Houston to add a bat from the left side while also staying below the luxury tax threshold. Obviously, the Astros will want to see Moncada return to the field and prove that he's healthy, but if/ when that occurs, don't be surprised if the 30-year-old is on Houston's shortlist at the MLB trade deadline.

