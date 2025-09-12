Christian Walker getting on track key to Astros being dangerous in the playoffs

While his lack of home runs was an alarming storyline earlier this season, there’s seemingly no ballpark in the world that can hold Christian Walker when he is on a heater like he was during the month of August. Despite his 2025 struggles, Walker has shown flashes

Unfortunately, Walker was not able to keep the hot hitting going into the month of September, leaving fans wanting much more especially during the Astros' current offensive slump. However, what Walker's previous hot streaks did show is that if he gets going, the rest of the league better watch out.

If Christian Walker gets going, the Astros quickly become a very dangerous team in the playoffs

Walker’s multi-homer showing at the end of August against the Rockies was the 15th time he’s done so in his career and the first time he’s done it since joining the Astros. At the time, it looked he was on the verge of finally earning the contract that Houston gave him last offseason. Given his performance and his previous track record, it felt like things were returning to normal.

Christian Walker's 2nd homer of the day puts the @Astros in front! pic.twitter.com/oikx7H7MnG — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2025

Altuve’s strong start to the second half was also a great sign considering how his season started. He was hitting .230 in the middle of May and struggling with his transition to left field, but he’s started to return to form. He hit .363 across 24 games in July and his power was finally starting to show up in games.

All that has also happened at the same time as Diaz re-finding the approach that made him a lineup mainstay in 2023 and ‘24 along with Correa seamlessly taking over third base in the wake of Isaac Paredes’ injury. It was a promising time, but one that unfortunately didn't last very long.

The Astros aren’t a lock to win the American League West whatsoever as Houston is currently battling with the Rangers and Mariners at the top of the division. If they want to hold their division rivals off, Walker is probably going to have to play a much bigger role than he has lately.

This may not be the same kind of Astros team that dominated the late 2010s, but they have a lineup that features a ton of veterans who are as dangerous as anyone when they find their groove. With Walker, the Astros just have to hope he finds it again before it is too late.

