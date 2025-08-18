It only took one change for Carlos Correa to turn back the clock with the Astros 

Last month, the Houston Astros pulled off the surprise of the trade deadline when they reunited with franchise legend Carlos Correa in a stunning trade with the Minnesota Twins. It was the kind of trade that immediately caused countless members of the fan base to ask themselves tons of questions.

Is this real?

Where’s he going to hit in the lineup?

And, the biggest one: Where’s he going to play?

We’ve gotten an answer to that over the past two weeks, as the 30-year-old entered Sunday having played third base in all but one of his appearances with the Astros. That marks a stark departure from his first tenure with the Astros where he played exclusively at shortstop. And, based on his newest comments, it’s a move he doesn’t seem to mind.

"Being at third base, I don't get as tired. I feel like my legs are a lot fresher," Correa said last week, per the Houston Chronicle's Michael Shapiro. "I love it. I tell the guys it's a gift from God. I only move when the ball is hit at me. ... When I get home I don't even feel like I played a game."

Carlos Correa moving to third base is going better than anyone could have expected

That quote should be music to the ears for every Astros fan for a variety of reasons. One, it’s great to hear a player with as much mileage as Correa say that he feels as good as he does. And two, it’s great to hear that he’s embracing his move to third.

Although Astros fans have countless memories of Correa turning shortstop into his personal playground during his time with the team, he was worth -11 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop this year with Minnesota. He’s only committed one error in 107 innings at third base since joining the Astros.

Correa’s also looked much better at the plate, as he’s hitting .340 with two home runs in 13 games with the Astros as of August 17, which is good for an OPS+ of 145. He hit .267 with just seven home runs in 93 games with the Twins this year.

For Correa’s reunion to seem like more than a fun footnote, he’s going to need the rest of his teammates to step up and help. While the Astros seem like a lock to make the postseason, they’ve gone 7-7 so far in August after posting a losing record in July.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners have looked like one of baseball’s hottest teams and entered play on Sunday just a game-and-a-half behind the Astros in the American League West standings. If that wasn’t enough, they also just lost Josh Hader this week to an injury that will keep him out for at least the rest of the regular season.

Correa’s looked like a different player since the Astros acquired him, and it seems like they have his position change to thank for that. They’re going to need more than that if they want to keep pace in the crowded American League.

