Carlos Correa had Yankees fans in shambles with controversial HR celebration in win

There is no love lost between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, and this weekend served as an opportunity for the Astros to add to the Yankees' 2025 season spiraling out of control. That is certainly what the Astros did as they took two of the three games against the Yankees this Sunday, and Carlos Correa seemed to have sent Yankees fans into further misery with his home run celebration on Sunday.

Correa had a solo home run in the 9th inning of the Astros' 7-1 victory on Sunday, and as he was circling the bases, his celebration featured a call-back to the Astros' American League Championship series victory over the Yankees in 2019.

The celebration from Correa was certainly a choice that was made. Of course, the reunited Astros' icon was making reference to the infamous walk-off home run Jose Altuve hit against the Yankees in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series. Altuve's home run sent the Astros into the World Series, and as he was rounding the bases, his celebration became a controversial moment as he was trying to avoid his jersey from being torn off.

Of course, Altuve's celebration in 2019 had a new layer of controversy to it when the 2017 sign-stealing scandal came to light in January of 2020. It wasn't just Yankees fans who felt Altuve was hiding a buzzer under his jersey when he hit the walk-off home run against Chapman. Of course, none of the players on the Astros' roster in 2017 were suspended as part of Major League Baseball's investigation. It certainly was a controversial decision from Rob Manfred, and one that Yankees fans clearly haven't forgotten.

When the Astros brought back Correa in a shocking trade deadline deal with the Minnesota Twins, the belief was that his return would be a spark plug for the team's clubhouse. Correa's celebration on Sunday is proof of that, and could set the stage for cinema in October if the Yankees and Astros play each other in a postseason series.

