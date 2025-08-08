Astros have perfect chance to put the Yankees out of their misery this weekend

The Houston Astros are on the road this weekend for a three-game set against the New York Yankees, and the series could be a preview of one we see in October. The Astros are currently sitting in first place in the American League West, while the Yankees are clinging to the final wild-card spot in the American League.

This could be a pivotal series for the American League postseason picture, as the Astros have a chance to deliver a knockout blow to the Yankees.

Once battling with the Tigers for the top spot in the AL, the Yankees' season has been spiraling out of control in recent weeks. The Yankees suddenly find themselves 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, and the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers are right on their heels in the wild-card race.

Making things worse for the Yankees is that they are forced to keep one of the most prominent sluggers, Giancarlo Stanton, on the bench while Aaron Judge recovers from an elbow injury that has forced him into the designated hitter role. The Yankees spent their deadline efforts reconfiguring their bullpen, but the early results haven't been the greatest.

Astros can finally bury the Yankees in ruthless weekend clash

There is no love lost between Astros fans and the Yankees. With the Yankees on the ropes, losers of six of their last 10 games, the Astros have the opportunity to push on the outside of the postseason race. In terms of potential matchups in October, a series against the Guardians or even the Rangers would be a better matchup for the Astros than the Yankees.

The good news is that the starting pitching matchups are perfectly aligned for the Astros to add to the Yankees' misery. Hunter Brown is starting for the Astros on Friday, and Framber Valdez will be the starting pitcher on Saturday. The stage is set for the Astros to put the final nail in the coffin for the Yankees' postseason hopes.

