Who wouldn't want to see the Houston Astros face off against the New York Yankees in the 2025 MLB Postseason? Probably the Yankees. Aaron Boone's ball club has been on a downward spiral for what feels like months, and the vaunted Bronx Bombers have turned into the New York Namby-Pambies.

If the playoffs began today, the Astros and Yankees would square off in the AL Wild Card Series. Houston, as the No. 3 seed, would of course be hosting the three-game affair, and New York would be the visitors with the third-best record among all Wild Card teams.

It's quite possible, however, that New York's mediocre play continues over the final two months of the season, and the Yankees could fall out of the postseason picture altogether. That would be a stunning turn of events after watching them hold a comfortable 5½ game lead in the AL East at the beginning of June. Since that time, New York has gone 24-32 (.428) meaning this dream matchup for the Astros might never take place.

Astros may get their dream scenario after Yankees’ second-half collapse

While the Astros have some competition brewing within the AL West, the Yankees are in free fall. Though a rematch against New York in the postseason — one that the Astros would obviously win because that's what happens every October — it may not be in the cards.

Not only are the Yankees floundering, but the Texas Rangers are surging. All of the sudden, Texas is just a ½ games back of the Yankees for the third and final spot in the AL Wild Card. Another Astros' AL West rival, the Seattle Mariners, lead New York by a full game and would play the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series if the playoffs started today.

While it's fun to think about the upcoming postseason, the fact of the matter is that Houston still has work to do if they hope to make it back for the the ninth straight season. Houston's front office has put Joe Espada's club in good position with the trade deadline additions of Jesús Sanchez, Carlos Correa, and Ramon Urias, but the team will need their injured starters to log meaningful innings if they hope to make noise in October.

What seemed like a pipe dream two months ago — the Astros hosting the Yankees in a Wild Card Series — is the reality at the moment. Will that still be the case by the time to season comes to a close? That remains to be seen.

