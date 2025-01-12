Astros should capitalize on Orioles axed free agent signing

While most of the offseason deals are pretty straight forward, a deal that came through Friday afternoon contained one of the more interesting developments of this offseason from an expected rival.

Hoffman is a former starting pitcher that really struggled in a pair of hitter friendly parks, Coors Field (Rockies) and Great American Park (Reds). However, a full-time switch to the bullpen in 2023 saw Hoffman complete transform his career. In 2023, he threw 52.1 innings with a 2.41 ERA and a really solid 11.9 K/9 as part of the Phillies. In a contract year, he followed it up with another outstanding season (66.1 IP, 2.17 ERA, 12.1 K/9), earning an All-Star nod.

This led to news breaking about Hoffman signing a three-year deal worth $33M with the Toronto Blue Jays. This seemed like a solid deal for both sides, but Robert Murray's news could provide an in for Dana Brown and the Houston Astros to swap veterans with the Orioles.

Robert Murray, Fansided's MLB Insider, stated that just days before agreeing on a contract with Toronto, it seemed that Hoffman was headed to a rival, the Baltimore Orioles. Murray stated that "Hoffman and the Baltimore Orioles reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract earlier this week, sources say. The Orioles, however, flagged Hoffman's physical -- two sources say it was his right shoulder." It's a pretty interesting development and something that fans don't see often.

Astros-Orioles swap involving Ryan Pressly could make a lot of sense for both sides

With the Orioles showing obvious interest in a reliever, the Astros should pick up the phone and dial Baltimore to try and work out a swap. Houston, looking to clear some salary to ensure they stay under the luxury tax, could offer up pitcher Ryan Pressly. Pressly is due $14M this year and does have a full no-trade clause that could make him difficult to move. If Pressly is going to waive his no-trade clause, there are plenty worse places to go than a contender like Baltimore.

What does Baltimore have that would interest Houston? Well, they actually have a few interesting names to keep an eye on. No, they can't get Colton Cowser. But, with Baltimore's addition of Tyler O'Neill to an outfield of Colton Cowser Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn and former top prospect, Heston Kjerstad, knocking on the door, maybe they are looking to leverage that outfield depth for bullpen help.

Cedric Mullins is a name that should interest Astros fans. The centerfielder would give Houston an athletic, left-handed hitting outfielder, something that they need to replace with the loss of Kyle Tucker.

Mullins .234/.305/.405,18 home runs, ad 32 stolen bases would slot in nicely at the top of this Houston lineup. There may be a few pieces on either side of this deal to even it out, but this could make a lot of sense for both sides. Dana Brown needs to take the Orioles failure to get Jeff Hoffman as an opportunity to capitalize and move Pressly for a valuable outfielder.