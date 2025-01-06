Crucial contract detail could be bigger hurdle to Astros trading Ryan Pressly than salary

The Houston Astros have questions to answer this offseason. Houston has been one of the most successful franchises in all of MLB in recent years, but one has to wonder if they are trending toward a rebuild after trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Alex Bregman is also still available in MLB free agency. Given the team's current uncertainty, will the Astros consider making a Ryan Pressly trade?

Trading Pressly would not be an easy thing to do, however. According to spotrac.com, the star reliever is expected to make $14 million during the 2025 season, but the difficulties surrounding a potential deal go beyond Pressly's salary.

Not only does Ryan Pressly have a no-trade clause, but his wife is from Houston, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. In the end, the 36-year-old may prefer to join a team that is planning to contend. With that being said, the fact is that he will have a significant say in whether or not he gets traded.

Astros' Ryan Pressly contract details could play big role in potential trade

Pressly, a two-time All-Star, will draw plenty of interest if he is made available for a trade. He has pitched in Houston since 2018, and the star reliever has made two All-Star teams during that span as mentioned. In 2024, his closer role became uncertain, however, as he recorded only four saves across 56.2 innings pitched while finishing the season with a 3.49 ERA.

Pressly's role is another factor to consider in addition to his contract details. He may be more open to the idea of waiving his no-trade clause if a potential suitor guarantees him the closer role. The Astros may not be able to make that guarantee, so Pressly's role could be important in determining whether or not a trade comes to fruition.

There are plenty of possible factors that will impact the situation. At 36 years old, Pressly can still help a team win at the MLB level. Many ball clubs around the league would love nothing more than to acquire a proven veteran reliever with plenty of postseason experience. The no-trade clause may cause some teams to look in a different direction, though.

It remains to be seen if Ryan Pressly will be traded. The Astros will need to make a decision fairly soon, with spring training set to begin in March. If Pressly isn't traded before Opening Day, he likely will not appear in trade rumors again until the trade deadline in July.