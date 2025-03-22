Astros should (but won't) pursue high-profile reunion given Jose Altuve's struggles

For all of the excitement coming out of spring training, the Houston Astros outfield sure seems like a bit of a mess. Houston is clinging to the hope (against all odds) that both Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick will bounce back in 2025 while simultaneously converting Jose Altuve into the team's left fielder.

It is fair to say that Altuve's transition to the outfield has been a mixed bag. He has certainly put in the work and made some decent plays, but he has also made some head-scratching miscues that have called into question this whole game plan. How many runs is Altuve going to cost Houston over the course of a long season?

The Astros are committed to their current plan and will have to live with the consequences. Perhaps Cam Smith will earn a chance to prove himself in the outfield, which would take some of the sting out of Altuve's shortcomings. However, Houston may be forced to entertain a reunion with Kyle Tucker next offseason if things don't work out.

Jose Altuve's struggles should prompt the Astros to reunite with former All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker

While the idea of bringing Tucker back may seem farfetched (and it kind of is), there is some logic to it. Assuming a world where Altuve is still struggling defensively, and one of Meyers or McCormick can't get their act together, swinging big for a reunion with Tucker if/when he becomes a free agent has merit. The Astros' payroll could certainly be a problem, but maybe not as much as one would think if Framber Valdez leaves in free agency after the season.

Juan Soto hits a sacrifice fly leading to fielding error, bringing in Brett Baty for another run! pic.twitter.com/JxB2jRiH04 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 19, 2025

An alignment of Altuve, Tucker, and top prospect Cam Smith is a lot easier on the eyes than having a defensive liability in left field and a black hole of Meyers or McCormick in the lineup.

In reality, the better idea would be for the Astros to aim a little lower next offseason. Even if Houston concludes that they need some new blood in the outfield, targeting a player like Tyler O'Neill or Cedric Mullins would be easier to stomach than committing as much as $400 million to bring Tucker back.

With Altuve struggling as much as he has, and some of the Astros other options (outside of Smith) lacking appeal, Houston may be forced to address this problem next offseason if not sooner.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill