Astros Rumors: Houston connected to George Springer reunion, but the timing is all wrong

Baseball fans love a reunion, and Houston Astros fans are no exception. For example, there was no shortage of celebrations at last year's trade deadline when word got out that Carlos Correa was returning to the Astros. Sure, that move didn't get Houston to the playoffs that year, and they now just have to hope that Correa can defy medical reason and return at some point this season, but the move was widely praised at the time. Now, it looks like the Astros could be considering another reunion, although the wisdom of said reunion is questionable at best.

Recently, the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young put together a list of the 10 best available bats for the Astros at the trade deadline. Said list included some familiar names, such as Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, the since-vetoed trade target Trevor Larnach, and the recently traded Lane Thomas. However, aside from Daulton Varsho being a curious inclusion in the top overall spot, the most interesting name included is former Astros All-Star George Springer.

While Springer would certain get some headlines and has some points in his favor, the idea that he should be the bat that Houston snags at the trade deadline has some real problems with it.

Astros would be getting arguably the worst version of George Springer if they traded for him at the deadline this year

Aside from the obvious marketing opportunities around bringing Springer back, he does have some things going for him. Springer still hits for power and is more than willing to draw a walk, which limits his floor considerably. He is also the veteran of multiple deep postseason runs, which could be useful in helping the Astros' young players stay focused and prepared the rest of the season. Springer is also a free agent after the season, so Houston's commitment would only be for a couple of months at worst.

However, is this REALLY the version of Springer that the Astros want right now? They really need a left-handed bat, while Springer is a righty. He has been better over his last 21 games (.856 OPS), but the fact remains that Springer has struggled with his hit tool recently outside of his legitimately good 2025 season that helped get Toronto to the World Series. It doesn’t help that his sprint speed is also trending significantly in the wrong direction and is only likely to get worse. Even in the Chronicle's write-up, they noted his diminished production this season and age.

The final (and potentially biggest) problem with going after Springer is his $24+ million salary for 2026. The Astros would obviously only be on the hook for a portion of that, but that could still create luxury tax headaches and keep Houston from adding the pitching help that they very obviously need. In short, trading for Springer wouldn't be the end of the world, especially if the Blue Jays ate a chunk of his remaining salary, but it seems like the Astros could do better