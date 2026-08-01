Botched Astros-Twins Bryan Abreu trade could've helped solve long-standing roster problem

Lost amidst all of the trade deadline chaos has been the disappointing play of Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. Before the season, Abreu was considered to be one of the better non-closing relievers in baseball and one that the Astros needed to try to keep around. However, Abreu wilted under the pressure of needing to replace Josh Hader while he was on the IL, and now his future with Houston is anything but certain.

Through 41 appearances in 2026, Abreu has posted his worst ERA since 2021 at 4.74 and a career-worst 5.41 FIP. While he has improved significantly since his dreadful start to the season, Abreu's recent track is certainly troubling, especially with Houston's playoff hopes looking like a coin flip at the moment.

As it turns out, the Astros may have already tried to move on from Abreu recently. According to a report from Michael Marino, Houston and the Twins basically had an agreement in place to trade Abreu to Minnesota in exchange for Trevor Larnach. However, it appears that a familiar foil to Houston's plans in owner Jim Crane stepped in to quash the trade before it could get finalized.

Sources: The Astros and Twins had agreed to a trade that would send Bryan Abreu to the Twins for Trevor Larnach. In the 11th hour, Astros owner Jim Crane nixed the trade. It is currently unclear if those talks will be revisited. — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) August 1, 2026

Astros near-trade of Bryan Abreu to land Trevor Larnach a reminder of the shadow that Jim Crane casts over the organization

In fairness to Crane, we don't actually know all of the terms of the trade, and they could easily have been problematic. While trading Abreu as a rental reliever one-for-one for Larnach, who has one year of team control beyond this season, would be a no-brainer, odds are good that the Astros were throwing in more than that and that could have been where Crane took issue.

On paper, adding Larnach would have finally given Houston the lefty-hitting power bat they have coveted for a few years now. There is no word yet if the trade can be revisited under different terms, nor do we have confirmation from sources beyond Marino that this actually happened as described. Unfortunately, this feels like a missed opportunity if the cost to acquire Larnach was anywhere close to reasonable.

This is the reality Houston and Dana Brown have to live with. Crane's influence has cost the Astros opportunities in the past and also saddled them with some of the worst contracts you are likely to see in baseball. When you have an owner that doesn't let his baseball operations people do their jobs unimpeded, it is very difficult to succeed no matter how much money you throw at the roster.