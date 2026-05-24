Early Astros' trade deadline intel suggests Jim Crane is a major road block

The Houston Astros are in a pickle. It's become clear that they've dug themselves a huge hole, but on the other hand, the AL West's general ineptitude and the American League's overall weakness has given them hope. You could squint and think, if they can just get healthy and turn around a couple of slow starts, they could get to the October dance.

If ESPN's Buster Olney's recent report is true, it appears that the latter is Jim Crane's feeling. The Astros owner has reportedly told those around the league that "he'll never tear down to a full rebuild again." After repeatedly refusing to exceed the luxury tax threshold despite some clear needs, this smacks of him wanting to have his cake and eat it too.

Hunter Brown's return will be a boost to one of Houston's biggest weaknesses. If the club can ever get the majority of its injured contingent healthy at the same time, there's a chance they can make a run thanks to the relative weakness around them.

But that strategy belies the fact that this is an aging and flawed roster. If Houston can return to the postseason this year, it will face an even tougher challenge next year and beyond to continue the run. At some point, being realistic about what the future holds and acting accordingly matters.

That's where things look really scary for the Astros. The cupboard is bare. Trying to continue replenishing aging major league talent internally won't be possible. We're already seeing the issues with the young talent on display as Cam Smith, Brice Matthews, and Zach Cole have struggled. At the same time, the roster isn't getting any cheaper, and if Crane is unwilling to take his spending to the next stratosphere, it's hard to see this as anything but a decaying empire on its last legs.

Astros have golden opportunity for a massive reset at the trade deadline

If the Astros do decide to become sellers, they could own the trade deadline. Depending on whether or not the Detroit Tigers sell and auction off Tarik Skubal, Brown could be the best starting pitcher available on the trade market. Even if Skubal is shopped, Brown's favorable contract status could net a greater return.

Similarly, Yordan Alvarez would be the best hitter on the market if Houston sold. A top-five hitter in the game who is in his prime and signed to a below-market value deal through 2028, the organization could get a massive haul of young talent in exchange for his services.

Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, and Christian Walker could all net nice returns as well. Moving on from them would help rebalance present assets for future ones and set the team up for a much brighter future.

If the Astros stand pat and hope things turn around, what is the realistic best-case scenario? Even if they make the playoffs, they aren't equipped to make a deep run. Meanwhile, each future year looks bleaker than the last.

Point blank, selling come July would lead to an acceleration of present-day pain, but it would also jumpstart the team's quest for a brighter future. Holding steady would only serve to elongate the inevitable doldrums that are coming down the pike. The best path forward is clear, but if the reports are to be believed, Crane might never let that come to fruition.