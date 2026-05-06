Astros quickly confirm devastating Carlos Correa injury fears were justified

The Houston Astros wasted little time confirming the fears that surrounded Carlos Correa's ankle injury. Further testing has confirmed that Correa suffered a torn tendon in his left ankle, and the veteran shortstop has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season.

The loss of Correa comes at a time when, if the Astros squint, they may have seen a path toward climbing out of the cellar they've found themselves in to open the season. Josh Hader is nearing the completion of his minor league rehab assignment, while both Jeremy Peña and Hunter Brown have taken a step forward in their respective recoveries.

Carlos Correa's injury is a reminder of the risk the Astros took

For as bad as the Astros have looked through the first month of the season, the top of the American League West is still within their sight. Of course, Houston taking advantage of that opportunity would be contingent on the very thing they've lacked over the past year: health.

The initial timeline for Correa's recovery is 6-8 months. That would place the veteran shortstop's return just ahead of the 2027 season, but that's contingent on the season starting on time.

The circumstances surrounding Correa's injury highlight the risk the Astros took when they baited the Minnesota Twins into a salary dump at the trade deadline last summer. Sure, the Astros wanted Correa back, but the Twins weren't eager to make such a deal unless Houston was taking on most of the $90+ million owed to Correa through the 2028 season. Jim Crane's involvement is what pushed the deal across the finish line.

While the left ankle isn't the one that created headaches for Correa during his previous free agency tour, the concern with taking on his contract was that he could break at any moment. The Astros found that out on Tuesday when Correa's injury happened during batting practice.

If there is a silver lining to the injury news for Correa, it's that it brings a permanent end to the rumor that has surrounded the Astros dating back to the start of last offseason. Isaac Paredes can now return to being the Astros' starting third baseman, and the much-discussed infield logjam is a thing of the past.