Astros make Carlos Correa decision that only adds fuel to deadline second-guessing

Spring training hasn't even started yet, and the Houston Astros are already dealing with some drama. Carlos Correa was seeking permission to play with Team Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic in March, but his request was blocked by Jim Crane.

Correa told The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome that the Astros were't willing to provide insurance for his contract. In other words, if Correa was injured during his time with Team Puerto Rico, the Astros would not be on the hook for his salary for any games he missed during the regular season.

Ultimately, the final decision on participation from players under contract often belongs with the team they are with. Most times, it's a formality, but if a player is entering his first season with a team, they often skip the event.

While understanding the business element of the decision, Correa did express his disappointment, telling Rome that he spent most of the offseason preparing with the expectation that he would be playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Astros are fueling deadline backlash with how they handled Carlos Correa's World Baseball Classic Request

Intentional or not, Jim Crane opened the door to second-guessing the decision that took place at the trade deadline last July. The need didn't exactly make sense, but Crane went out of his way to convince the Minnesota Twins to trade Correa to the Astros. As part of the trade, the Astros took on the lion's share of Correa's contract.

It felt like a pure nostalgia play for Crane, and he ignored the long-term consequences of the move. Correa's contract likely isn't going to age well, and Houston seemingly is now forced to trade one of Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes before the start of the season.

The Astros owe over $61 million to Correa over the next three seasons, and the fact that Crane blocked his participation is a sign that the team wants to ensure they aren't on the hook for money for a player who can't play.

It also adds context to Jose Altuve not being able to play. Altuve expressed a desire to play for Team Venezuela but was denied by the team. The Astros told Altuve their preference was for him to prepare for the season, but with the additional knowledge of Correa's request, it seems that it might have come down to Houston not wanting to be forced to pay an injured player.

Yet another reminder that the Astros roster heading into spring training is filled with aging veterans on bad contracts who also represent injury risks.