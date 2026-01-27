Astros manager’s infield update sure sounds like an Isaac Paredes trade hint

The Houston Astros just held their FanFest, and while it serves as the unofficial start to spring training, the Astros' offseason may not be done. The Astros could stand to use more rotation depth, and there remains the question of the infield logjam. Speaking with reporters and fans, Joe Espada mapped out what the current plan is for the team.

After the Astros spent most of the 2025 season experimenting with Jose Altuve in the outfield, the plan is for the veteran infielder to play most of his games at second base this year. Altuve will still see some time in the outfield, but with Zach Cole a part of the mix, there's not as dire a need as there was last year.

As for Paredes, who remains connected to the Boston Red Sox, playing at third base doesn't appear to be an option. Carlos Correa told reporters that all of his offseason reps have been taken at third base.

What that means for Paredes is that he is going to get reps at second base, and also figures to split time with Christian Walker at first base.

No one is fooled by Astros’ current “plan” for dealing with their infield logjam

There are all fun things to say out loud, but it might just be lip service. Or, at the very least, rolling out plans that include both Paredes and Walker could just be Dana Brown and Co. trying to hold onto what little leverage they have.

Houston has less than $10 million in space before reaching the first level of the CBT, and there simply aren't enough spots to warrant the thought exercises that Espada is trying to work through. Trading Walker surely is the pipe dream for the Astros, but for all the talk about that scenario, the inevitable outcome is that Paredes is going to be traded.

There likely won't be a team interested in paying Walker $20 million in each of the next two years, and using Paredes as a trade chip may help Houston identify an answer for their need in the outfield. Not to mention, it frees up payroll in the event they have to make a move during the season.