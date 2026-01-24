Astros just sent a clear message to Red Sox in Isaac Paredes trade talks

If the Houston Astros are going to find a trade partner who suits them best in a potential move of Isaac Paredes, it would be the Boston Red Sox. Between the Red Sox needing a third baseman after Alex Bregman surprisingly signing with the Chicago Cubs, and the Astros needing help in the outfield and pitching depth, the two teams seem to be ideal trade partners.

The Red Sox are chasing other pursuits--Nico Hoerner and Brendan Donovan--but are also believed to be engaged in talks with Houston about a trade for Paredes. The impression is that a trade would see Paredes shipped to the Red Sox for one of their young outfielders.

Clarity on who the outfielder is might have just been provided by Houston sports insider Will Kunkel. The former Fox Sports personality reports that Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not currently involved in the trade talks with the Astros.

The Houston Astros are NOT in trade talks for Red Sox OF Jarren Duran , per source. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelV) January 23, 2026

Astros make their feelings about Jarren Duran loud and clear in Red Sox talks

First and foremost, trade talks can be fluid. Kunkel isn't saying that the Astros don't have interest in Duran (he is a clear fit on paper), just that the current trade talks with the Red Sox don't appear to include him. It's possible that if a trade gets worked out between the two teams, the deal does include Duran.

There are also baseball reasons why the Astros wouldn't prefer Duran. For example, if Wilyer Abreu is available in trade talks, he's the better target.

Abreu is three years younger than Duran and under control through the 2029 season. It's a small detail, but with Abreu still a pre-arbitration player, he comes with slightly more cost certainty than Duran, who is a free agent after the 2028 season.

It's also worth mentioning that the clear opening the Astros have in the outfield is right field, where Abreu has played almost exclusively since making his major league debut in 2023. Duran is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but most of his playing time has been in left field or center field.

Of course, there would also be a benefit for the Astros looking beyond 2026 to acquire an outfielder who has yet to reach his prime, as opposed to an outfielder like Duran, who will be turning 30 in September.