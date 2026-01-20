Astros rumors connect Houston to Red Sox outfielder fans aren’t expecting

Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes' name continues to float about in offseason trade rumors this winter, and with good reason. Houston is dangerously close to the Competitive Balance Tax threshold and still have several roster holes left to fill. While Astros fans would prefer to see the team trade Christian Walker, Paredes is the more attractive asset.

Astros fans love to speculate this time of year, and after Alex Bregman spurned the Boston Red Sox and signed a five-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, many expected Paredes to become a hot commodity on the trade market. In fact, with Bregman off to the Windy City, the Red Sox could become the perfect trade partner for Houston.

During a recent episode of Crush City Territory, Astros insider Chandler Rome revealed that while nothing is imminent, Houston is intrigued by Boston's surplus of young outfielders. Jarren Duran has been a popular name among the Houston faithful, but Rome dropped another name that Astros fans may want to familiarize themselves with.

Astros Rumors: Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu could sneak onto Houston's radar

"I think Jarren Duran, certainly on paper, profiles what the Astros would need," Rome said. "I would also offer you Wilyer Abreu. Wilyer Abreu is someobody they know a lot better than Jarren Duran. Wilyer Abreu is also not making any money. He's making basically the league minimum and is not in arbitration yet."

Rome certainly has a point. While Houston is looking to upgrade their outfield, Abreu would be far cheaper than Duran — who's owed $7.7 million in 2026 — and is the superior defender.

What an actual deal for Abreu (or Duran) might include is anyone's guess, but both the Astros and Red Sox would surely be looking for Major League talent rather than prospects, so it's conceivable to assume that a trade including Paredes and Abreu could be feasible.

A one-for-one swap is unlikely. Abreu is pre-arb eligible and an elite defender. Paredes is coming off injury and will be a free agent after the 2027 season. But including both players has the makings of a trade that would be mutually beneficial for both organizations even if the finer details still need to be ironed out.

Stay tuned, Astros fans. While Rome pointed out that no deal between the two sides is close at the moment, things have a tendency to change quickly during the MLB offseason.