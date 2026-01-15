MLB insider reveals Astros’ stance on Isaac Paredes trade may be softening

Once it became clear that the Houston Astros weren't going to be able to trade Christian Walker this offseason, it became clear that Isaac Paredes was the obvious trade candidate. The issue is that the Astros thought anyone listening to them lacked comprehension skills and were suggesting that there is a way they can keep both Paredes and Walker this offseason. It seems that Houston is finally ready to say the quiet part out loud.

The Athletic's (subscription required) Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros are "actively listening" to trade offers for Paredes despite their preference to trade Walker instead. Considering he was an All-Star last year and under control through 2027, Paredes' trade value is inherently higher than Walker's.

The fact remains that Paredes' contract is easier to move, and likely the reason why he hasn't reached an arbitration agreement with the Astros. The two sides appear headed to a hearing with the expectation that Paredes will earn somewhere in the neighborhood of $9 million.

Astros’ stance on Isaac Paredes trade may be shifting, per MLB insider

Assuming the Astros have reached the realization that Paredes needs to be moved before Opening Day, the Red Sox remain the best option. After botching their negotiations to bring back Alex Bregman, the Red Sox are still in need of a third baseman. While they could turn to Eugenio Suárez on the free-agent market, Paredes would be an ideal upside play.

Boston just signed Ranger Suarez to a five-year contract, so it's also possible they are willing to include one of their cost-controlled pitchers in a trade for Paredes. The Astros' rotation is in a much better spot than it was at the start of the offseason, but if one of Connelly Ealy or Peyton Tolle is on the table, Houston would have to listen.

While it's encouraging that the Astros appear to have picked lane, it's still unfortunate they have found themselves in this situation. In an alternate universe, Paredes would be an ideal piece to include in the next contending core. Instead, thanks to a shortsighted trade deadline, the Astros may be forced to move him.