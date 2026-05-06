Carlos Correa's injury presents Astros owner Jim Crane with a difficult choice

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is fond of saying that as long as he owns the team, their competitive window will remain open. That's a lovely sentiment and a great sound bite, but it certainly hasn't felt like an accurate statement this season. In fact, the latest news concerning Carlos Correa's injury may force Crane to do the unthinkable.

Correa suffered a significant left ankle injury during batting practice on Tuesday, and that could be the straw that broke the camel's back. Before you ask, no, this is not the same ankle that caused Correa's failed physicals during his free agency years ago.

The 2026 season is not going the way the Astros wanted, and given the sheer number of injuries they're dealing with, Crane has a decision to make. Does he wants to act now and reset the organization ahead of the draft and trade deadline, or wait and see exactly how things play out before making any decisions?

Carlos Correa's injury could force Jim Crane to tear down the Astros roster

It's only May, and the Astros aren't eliminated from contention. Christian Walker and Yordan Alvarez have been fantastic, and there's a path that could lead to a winning season in Houston. But those are some long odds, and for a franchise that has little help coming from the farm system and half the roster on the IL, the outlook appears rather bleak.

It's hard to blame general manager Dana Brown for everything that's befallen the Astros this season, but he can't be completely absolve either. The offseason moves he ushered in have backfired, and the organization's handling of injuries under his watch have been questionable at best. Furthermore, the Astros' pipeline is worse than it has ever been.

If Crane ultimately believes there's no viable path forward with Brown and Joe Espada at the helm, he may want to make changes immediately and set his sights on the 2027 season with new leadership in place. Or, the Astros owner could decide it's time to undergo a massive teardown with Brown leading the way. That would include some unthinkable trades ahead of this year's deadline, however, and some of those might sting.

There's a lot to consider, including the availability of desirable replacements. If Crane waits until the offseason to make wholesale changes, he will have a lot more options available. But there's risk that comes with that as well. Holding on to some of the organization's prime assets may well rob the Astros of a chance to improve their roster over the long haul.

Neither path is ideal, but Crane will soon face this reality, and his decision could have long lasting implications — for better or for worse.