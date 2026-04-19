Underlying data seems to show Astros were right to pursue Carlos Correa reunion

Years ago, it seemed as if the Houston Astros made the right call by letting Carlos Correa walk. A slew of chronic ailments left him with massive voided deals from the Giants and Mets, leaving him to settle for a still-pretty-bloated pact with the Twins. When the Astros re-acquired him last trade deadline, there was some thought that they were taking on too much risk despite the financial assistance Minnesota sent over.

In addition to the injury concerns, the worry was that Houston would be committing to Correa at least through 2028, and potentially much longer, given his vesting options that run through 2032. Given his yo-yo-like performance that saw him basically alternate good and bad years from 2022 onward, it seemed as if he'd soon fall off a cliff.

So far in 2026, that hasn't happened. Jeremy Peña's various injuries have forced Correa back to his original shortstop position, and that versatility has been something of a lifeline for Houston. Beyond that, he's hit pretty well to date, and what's bubbling underneath the surface indicates that even more is on the horizon.

The data says Carlos Correa will be a two-way star for the Astros in 2026

Correa is hitting a decent .271/.346/.386 through 18 games to start the year. It's good production for sure, but with his power outage from last year continuing, it isn't exactly the kind of line that makes you turn your head.

However, the underlying metrics suggest that he's about to go on a tear. The 31-year-old has consistently made hard contact with good angles, suggesting that a power surge is on the horizon.

Carlos Correa 2026 Metrics Percentile Rank 91.1 mph average exit velocity 74th percentile 38.9% launch angle sweet spot % 75th percentile .301 xBA 91st percentile .476 xSLG 78th percentile .370 xwOBA 81st percentile 73.8 mph average bat speed 75th percentile

It's evident that Correa still has plenty of juice in his bat, given that bat speed. He's also consistently hitting the ball hard and at angles that typically do damage, so while he has just one homer and five other extra base hits (all doubles) on the year, if he keeps this up, we'll see a power boom.

Most importantly, his xwOBA shows his quality of contact and plate discipline should yield a top-20% offensive season overall. The last time Correa posted a .370 xwOBA was 2021, his final season in Houston. That year, he hit 26 homers while slashing .279/.366/.485, which was good for a nearly equivalent actual wOBA coming in at .364. Combined with his defensive performance, he finished that campaign with 6.3 fWAR.

The defense is the next part of the equation that has Correa on track to have a big year. The sample is small, but so far he's been a plus defender at third base and shortstop, posting 1 OAA at each position. Beyond the metrics, there is a veteran savvy he displays in the field that makes him a positive.

This throw to nail Tyler Freeman at the plate on the relay is a perfect example, as he shows off not only plus arm strength, but quick hands to make the transfer. Of course, he's also shown he's still got the goods to make spectacular plays at short, too.

Throw in his veteran leadership, and it's clear that the potential to be a star on the field and in the clubhouse is still there. We'll have to see him keep it up, but the early indications are all positive. The Astros might have a multitude of problems right now, but Correa certainly isn't one.