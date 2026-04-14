Carlos Correa tries to spin Astros disaster but reality tells another story

The Houston Astros' season has taken a dramatic turn, and they suddenly woke up on Tuesday morning in last place in the American League West and the worst team in baseball with a record of 6-11. Injuries are beginning to pile up, with Jeremy Peña and Tatsuya Imai being the latest to land on the IL. Neverthelss, third baseman Carlos Correa isn't using that as an excuse.

“Everything goes to injuries. I don’t want to attach our failures to just injuries,” Correa told a group of Astros beat reporters. “Our failures are because we’re playing s—ty baseball. There’s no way around it. There is no excuse.”

When the Astros brought back Correa at last year's trade deadline their lineup needed a boost. Beyond that, however, the Astros needed Correa's voice back in the clubhouse. It's why his comments on Monday night shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Carlos Correa said the right things, but the Astros' reality is far different

In a general sense, there's nothing wrong with what Correa said. For as much as the Astros talked about the goal of staying healthy this season, injuries can't be used as a mask to hide what has gone wrong this season. The Astros have been playing bad baseball over the past week, and it needed to be called out.

The problem is the reality behind the Astros' struggles. Their offense is right up there with the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of the most runs scored this season, but their pitching staff has given up the most runs among all Major League teams this season.

Unless Dana Brown places a call to Lucas Giolito, there doesn't appear to be a real solution. The Astros have yet to provide a timeline for Imai's recovery, while both Hunter Brown and Christian Javier are dealing with Grade 2 shoulder strains. A reminder that the Astros should have aimed higher in their pitching pursuits during the offseason.

It's early, and there's still time for the Astros to turn their season around. Above all else, Correa's comments are a reminder of that. But for an Astros team that ran out of gas by the end of the 2025 season, this start won't silence the concerns that a larger implosion is looming.