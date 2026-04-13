Astros injury crisis may push Dana Brown to pursue overlooked free-agent arm

The Houston Astros starting rotation has been decimated by injuries. Tatsuya Imai, Christian Javier, and Hunter Brown have all been sidelined, and the team's depth chart is bound to have GM Dana Brown seeking help. The solution may actually reside on the free-agent market as a former division foe still remains unsigned.

Lucas Giolito, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox last season, has yet to find a new team in 2026. The right-hander is best known for his time with the Chicago White Sox (2017-2023), but he's also spent time with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians.

Giolito missed all of the 2024 season after recovering from surgery, but returned last season to post some impressive numbers in Boston. He went 10-4 in 26 starts and owned a respectable 3.41 ERA. The strikeout numbers (7.5 K/9) weren't as pronounced as in years past, but given the Astros lack of starters at the moment, they'd just be happy to have a reliable arm in the rotation.

Lucas Giolito comes with risk, but the Astros can't be picky

Giolito's traditional numbers from last season looked solid, but his advanced metrics reveal exactly why so few teams showed interest in the former All-Star during the offseason. There isn't a drop of red to be found on his Baseball Savant page. But one thing Giolito is known for is his ability to post. From 2018 to 2023, he averaged 27.8 starts per season.

Giolito's asking price is unknown, but he recently said that no team has offered him a contract that matches his value. While he hasn't appeared on a Major League mound since the end of last season, Giolito is said to be participating in a throwing program in Florida. In other words, he could be ready to contribute relatively quickly.

The Astros payroll doesn't allow for much wiggle room if Jim Crane's desire to stay below the Competitive Balance Tax threshold remains strong. If the Astros decide that Giolito isn't worth the investment, they'll have to dip into their farm system, and there are not a lot of viable options there at the moment.

Beggars can't be choosers, and the Astros have quickly reached the point where the fanbase is begging just to see a healthy arm on the mound for Houston. The timelines for these various pitching injuries may greatly influence whether or not Giolito is a logical fit for Brown and the Astros.