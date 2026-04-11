Astros' rotation nightmare growing after alarming Tatsuya Imai development

Tatsuya Imai's early tenure with the Houston Astros has been a bit of a roller coaster. While he has shown signs of absolute brilliance, including during the second MLB start of his career, Imai has also struggled to find consistency going back to back and adjusting to MLB mounds has proven to be more difficult than expected for him. Unfortunately, the news did not get any better on Saturday after another rough showing.

There was clearly something wrong with Imai on Friday evening. Not only did his stuff just not look right, but Imai only managed to record a single out while giving up three runs on one hit and four walks. While there was some hope that Imai was just dealing with a mechanical issue related to his adjustments to MLB mounds compared to those in Japan, that optimism was quickly dashed after word got out that Imai was heading back to Houston.

Source: Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai is headed back to Houston today after recording only one out in his start Friday night in Seattle.



No word yet from the team, but that typically means there's some kind of injury concern. Stay tuned. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 11, 2026

Tatsuya Imai injury scare could be disastrous for Astros' struggling rotation

Importantly, we don't know what is bothering Imai, nor do we know if he is injured at all. However, as Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart correctly pointed out, the odds are good that there is some sort of health concern here when you consider the timing. Imai's velocity didn't look particularly problematic on Friday, but his command was almost non-existent.

For Houston, this could be a big problem. A healthy and effective Imai was a very key part of the Astros' rotation plan for 2026. Even if Imai isn't "injured", the last thing the Astros need is another starter with question marks after injuries to Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier. When you are banking your hopes and dreams on Lance McCullers Jr.'s arm, that is a rough spot to be in.

Fans will just have to wait and see what is going on with Imai. Something is definitely off and hopefully we will get more information from the team in the near future. For now, the rotation panic is going to set in until there is information that calms the masses.