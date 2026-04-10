Astros fans already fear this offseason move is going to backfire

The nature of Tatsuya Imai's contract with the Houston Astros already put the club in a bind. With opt-outs after this year and next, if he pitches well in 2026, he's a goner who will hit the market and sign a deal Houston can't match. If he proves to be a disappointment, the Astros are likely locked in for two more years, and as long as he tops 100 innings this season, he'll get a $3 million bump each year.

The margin for error is very slim and has just gotten slimmer. Hunter Brown's shoulder injury will put more pressure on Imai to perform like an ace, and the vagueness surrounding Brown's timetable means that how Imai handles the increased spotlight can make or break the Astros' season.

The rest of the rotation features even greater question marks, amping up the heat even more. It almost feels like no matter what Imai does, it will lead to disappointment.

Astros' best and worst-case scenarios with Tatsuya Imai are the same thing

Paying good money to underperforming starters like Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier is a big reason why Houston has been so financially handcuffed in recent years. Sure, in the case of those two, injuries played a role, but if Imai struggles, the relief the Astros will receive when McCullers Jr.'s contract ends this offseason will be eaten up and then some with $18-$21 million for a disappointing Imai.

If he pitches up to initial expectations, he'll go out and get the $200 million contract that was originally projected for him this winter, and the deals for aging vets like Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, and Carlos Correa will keep the Astros from going to those depths.

The best-case scenario for Imai not being a loss is for him to pitch just well enough to give you hope he can be that front-end starter, but inconsistent enough to the point that he's not sure if he'd get more money if he opted out at season's end.

That's also the worst-case scenario for Houston in 2026. If Imai is "consistently inconsistent," it will put tremendous pressure on the offense and bullpen to win games and keep the club afloat, at least until Hunter Brown comes back. Therefore, the most likely outcome is a record around .500 and another postseason absence.

To a point, we're already there. Imai's debut was a walk-filled mess, while his second start showed how dominant he could be (though command was still an issue). Inconsistency seems to be an inherent trait for the former NPB superstar. His fastball velocity dramatically fluctuated in Japan, even during the same at-bat. That was something he did intentionally.

The only way Imai's isn't a one-and-done with the Astros or a bitter disappointment is if he's wildly inconsistent. But if he's wildly inconsistent, Houston's playoff hopes are likely sunk. It seems like no matter what, the offseason's prized acquistion's 2026 ends in either disappointment or uncertainty, essentially guaranteeing that the signing backfires on the team.