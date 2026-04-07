Astros' update surrounding Hunter Brown's injury sounds eerily familiar

Stop me if you've heard this one before, Astros fans. A player is placed on the injured list; there's no timetable for his return, but team officials and front office personnel presume it's nothing serious. Then, four months later, it turns out that it was something serious, and more than half the season is now in the rearview mirror.

Unfortunately, the Houston Astros may be setting fans up for disappointment once again based on the latest injury update surrounding starting pitcher Hunter Brown. Sources told Houston TV personality Will Kunkel that the Astros don't plan to put a return date for Brown's injury timeline for at least three weeks. Kunkel is also reporting that the Astros are "not worried" about his injury.

The Astros later confirmed those whispers, stating that Brown suffered a Grade 2 shoulder strain and will be shut down from throwing for a few weeks. Astros fans shouldn't expect to see Brown back on the bump until May at the earliest. But given Houston's track record with injuries of late, this has the potential to go deep into the summer months.

Astros give fans a Hunter Brown injury update that sounds all to familiar

Astros fans will remember how Houston's front office handled Kyle Tucker's injury in 2024. After fouling a ball off his shin, fans were told for weeks that he was dealing with a bone bruise. Eventually, the Astros came clean and revealed that Tucker actually suffered a small fracture.

Yordan Alvarez's hand injury, which occurred in early April, was handled in a similar manner last season. Houston originally called Alvarez's injury a muscle strain. But he continued to experience pain, and further imaging taken at the end of May showed that he actually suffered a fracture in his fourth metacarpal.

So you'll have to forgive Astros fans if they're a bit hesitant to believe that Brown's injury is nothing serious and there's no need to panic. Without Brown, the Astros rotation becomes highly questionable. Houston's group of starters has been solid to start the season — and some might even say surprising — but few teams can afford to lose their ace. That's the predicament the Astros find themselves in at the moment.

The fact that Kunkel's initial reporting mentioned that Houston's braintrust isn't worried will give Astros fans reason to worry. For now, it's best to take the wait-and-see approach, but that hasn't been the best experience of late.