Astros pushing towards free agent splash that would seal Alex Bregman's fate

The Houston Astros need a win right now. Talks with Alex Bregman have very obviously not been going well, they just traded away Kyle Tucker, and their attempt to replace Bregman with Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a pretty brutal snag. For a team that is firmly in the middle of a real competitive window, the offseason thus far has been far from ideal when it comes to their 2025 chances.

With the third base market looking pretty grim outside of Bregman, who seems to be priced outside of the Astros' comfort zone, that means Houston's search for an impact bat this offseason almost certainly would have to pull them toward first base, where there are a number of potentially appealing options available.

As it turns out, it sounds like the Astros are close to landing Christian Walker who might be the best of the entire crop of available first baseman.

BREAKING: Free-agent first baseman Christian Walker and the Houston Astros are in advanced talks on a contract, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 20, 2024

Astros Rumors: Houston closing in on deal with free agent Christian Walker

Houston's interest in Walker is hardly new and certainly understandable. In addition to being a really good defender at first (which would be a nice change of pace over the Jon Singleton experience), Walker has averaged a .250/.332/.481 over the last three seasons and is a consistent 30 home run threat, which the Astros sorely need after losing Tucker and (probably) Bregman.

If Houston is able to close the deal here, their 2025 plans will become abundantly clear. Given that Walker has openly pursued a four-year deal and is one of the more desirable bats on the free agent market, paying him in addition to Bregman just isn't going to happen. Walker would be installed at first base, the newly acquired Isaac Paredes would be put in at third base, and it would be goodbye to Bregman.

Good on Houston finding a way to pivot and at least make progress towards multiple deals now to remake their roster with the departures of Tucker and Bregman. It has felt likely for a while now that Bregman would leave and the Tucker trade was a shock. Signing Walker would go a long way towards taking the sting out of those losses and building a really well-rounded roster.

