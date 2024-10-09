Intriguing free agent floated to help Astros avoid expensive Pete Alonso mistake

How will the Houston Astros remake their roster this offseason with limited resources? That's essentially the question on the mind of nearly every Astros fan after Houston was eliminated during the AL Wild Card Series at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.

Obviously there are a gazillion issues that Houston's front office will need to work through this offseason. Does Alex Bregman return? Will Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez receive contract extensions? Will the Astros extend a Qualifying Offer to Yusei Kikuchi? On and on the list can, and will, go. But one very pressing question will center around one position — first base.

The Astros admitted they made a $50 million mistake after cutting ties with former AL MVP Jose Abreu. That's a decision that will haunt the Astros into next season as well, with Houston on the hook for Abreu's $19.5 million salary. Pete Alonso is a popular target among the fanbase to supplant Abreu at first base, but the Houston Chronicle (subscription required) recently suggested an alternative that could keep the Astros from making a multi-million mistake.

Christian Walker could be a solid offseason signing for the suddenly budget-conscious Astros

Christian Walker, who's spent most of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will become a free agent this offseason. Walker hit 26 home runs with a 121 OPS+ this season, and for his career owns a .250/.330/.463 slash line. Walker has been among the best the past three seasons in barrel rate, and has averaged over 30 home runs during that span as well.

Christian Walker talks about if he's played his last game on the #Dbacks and not making the playoffs. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/Irdt71LjYa — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 1, 2024

Walker should be considerably less expensive than his fellow free agent to-be who currently resides on the New York Mets roster. While Alonso would be an attractive addition to Houston's roster, his price tag could be considerably more than the Astros are willing to spend after citing the need to get "creative" with additions this winter.

Walker is four years older than Alonso, but three years younger than another rumored free agent target, Paul Goldschmidt. Astros GM Dana Brown suggested an upgrade a first base isn't necessary, but the fans in H-Town would beg to differ. Houston's situation at first base was one of the worst in the majors last season, and Brown needs to fix it this offseason. Adding Walker would certainly do that.

