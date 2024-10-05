Dana Brown downplays need for roster upgrade while demeaning Astros' playoff hero

Yuli Gurriel was one of more beloved players that has suited up for the Houston Astros over the past decade. While players like Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, and others get all the glory, Gurriel provided a level-headed, veteran approach to the game during his seven seasons in H-Town, and was akey piece of an organization that won two World Championships during his tenure.

So it was kind of uncalled for when Astros GM Dana Brown took a cheap shot at Gurriel during a recent press conference with the media following Houston's early-exit from the MLB Postseason. Brown was asked about the plans for first base heading into next season, and his response was rather blunt.

“I mean, this organization won the World Series with Yuli Gurriel at first base, and he didn’t have that great of a year. And that’s not our benchmark. But ultimately, as I mentioned before, we will do what’s best for this organization to try to upgrade at each position.”

Astros GM Dana Brown takes cheap shot at Yuli Gurriel, downplays need for roster upgrades

So Gurriel's .347/.360/.490 slash line, 17 hits, two home runs, and four RBI during the Astros' second World Series run in 2022 meant little to nothing? Obviously Gurriel underperformed during the 2022 season, but Brown seems to forget about the contributions that the veteran made during the postseason that year. Gurriel had five multi-hit performances during 12 games that October.

Furthermore, it was Brown who allowed Gurriel to leave Houston in free agency the following offseason, only to bring in Jose Abreu. How'd that work out, Dana? What's that? Oh yeah, you had to release Abreu this past summer after he couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo. By the way, the Astros are still on the hook for the remainder of Abreu's contract heading into 2025, and he's one of the biggest reasons that Brown and Co. will have to "get creative" with the payroll.

Don't kid yourself, Dana. The Astros definitely need to upgrade first base heading into next season. Among all Major League teams, Houston ranked 26th in OPS among first basemen in 2024. If that's not a position in need of an upgrade, I'm not sure what is.

