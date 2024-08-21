Astros World Series hero might resurface in September with NL contender

Why don't I fix a spell check mistake to Yuli: Also heard that the Braves intend to have Yuli Gurriel begin to play some third base at AAA. Gurriel, 40, has not started at the position in the majors since 2019 and hasn't played at all in the majors this year. He's hitting .300… https://t.co/eFODZPkQ0F