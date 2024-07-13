Jose Abreu release has woken up the exact player Astros were hoping it would
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros' release of Jose Abreu was more sad than anything else. Abreu came to the Astros with very lofty expectations, given his track record and the contract he received, but his body and Father Time had other plans. This wasn't a situation where a guy didn't care or didn't put in the work. Instead, Astros fans were forced to watch a guy that would have loved nothing more than to perform and just couldn't anymore, save for a clutch postseason stretch in 2023.
Unfortunately, the Astros couldn't afford to wait to see if Abreu could possibly figure things out, given how the 2024 season was going. That decision proved to be absolutely correct, because while many thought that Abreu's dismissal could mean Joey Loperfido would get the reins at first base, Houston stuck with Jon Singleton, who has been rewarding their faith for the last month.
Jon Singleton's hot streak has eased the Astros' first base transition
While Singleton's numbers overall this season, including while Abreu was in the minors trying to get back into form, are not overly impressive with a .693 OPS, this eagle-eyed Twitter/X user correctly noted that Singleton has been much better lately than his overall line shows. An .800 OPS over his last 19 games isn't world-beating production, but is extremely solid and definitely a lot more than what the Astros were getting out of Abreu. It sure hasn't hurt that Singleton's defense at first has gotten strong reviews.
However, let's not pretend like the Astros don't know with near certainty that Singleton probably can't keep this up. He struggled to start the season, and Singleton's track record in the majors points to him being more of a useful bench guy with upside rather than a guy who should be playing every day. Given that the Astros are very much looking for a first base upgrade at the trade deadline as we speak, Singleton's days as the everyday first baseman are likely numbered.
What we don't know is what Houston plans to do at first base in the long-term. Joey Loperfido is still somehow not getting as much playing time as he probably should and is a logical candidate, but the Astros don't seem to trust him at the position, whatever the reason may be. Most of the options Houston is considering at the trade deadline profile as short-term solutions, so perhaps the plan is for Loperfido to get more work during the offseason at first before getting the everyday spot.
Whatever the Astros' future plans are, they have been very fortunate that Singleton's hot streak bought them some time to actually plan ahead instead of being forced to make more changes on the fly.