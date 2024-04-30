Astros make Joey Loperfido promotion official, but he may not play where fans thought
Joey Loperfido is officially a big leaguer after Tuesday's long-anticipated roster move
By Eric Cole
With the Houston Astros finally finding something resembling momentum after sweeping the Mexico City Series, there is a renewed sense of urgency around the team. At 9-19, the 2024 season is salvageable, but only if things turn around very quickly.
Otherwise, Houston could find themselves in a hole too deep to dig themselves out of no matter how talented they are. As a result, fans welcomed the news with open arms that the Astros were planning to promote Joey Loperfido to the big leagues.
After torching the competition in spring training followed immediately by posting an 1.106 OPS with 13 homers down at Triple-A, it was only a matter of time before Loperfido made his 2024 debut. Once the Astros' intentions were known that he would get called up for the team's series against Cleveland, the only question was what the corresponding roster move would be, and who would lose playing time upon his arrival with Jose Abreu, Jake Meyers, and Chas McCormick all struggling to start the season (and Loeprfido able to play all of their positions).
Well, we got our answer on Tuesday when the Astros made the move official.
Astros officially add Joey Loperfido to their roster, place Kessinger on IL
Most of the Astros' problems have been on the pitching side of things between injuries and guys falling short of expectations. However, Framber Valdez coming back from injury recently helps the cause a lot there. With few internal options to address their shortage of arms, scoring more runs is also an option to help solve the problem. Assuming Loperfido can keep his strikeouts in check, he should be an immediate threat in their lineup that makes Houston even more dangerous offensively.
We got one clue before Houston made Loperfido's call-up official as to how the Astros and manager Joe Espada would use him in the near future as Chas McCormick is dealing with a hamstring issue that could keep him out of the lineup for a bit.
For those that were hoping the Loperfido's promotion would be the end of the Jose Abreu era in Houston, those hopes may be premature. Abreu certainly hasn't been good, but it is probably better from a process perspective to rest the guy that is actually hurt vs. forcing Loperfido into a position because the incumbent is stinking it up.
Not placing McCormick on the IL is a good sign that this could just be a very temporary arrangement, but it is worth keeping an eye on.