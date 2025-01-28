Astros’ newest top hitting prospect could be sneaky Kyle Tucker replacement

Most of the attention directed at the Houston Astros has been focused on the big league roster. The Astros have made a pair of big-time trades that sent Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly (in separate moves) to the Chicago Cubs. Houston finally has their first baseman in Christian Walker, and still are involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Given all of their activity, Houston's 2025 international free agent class kind of flew under the radar.

That may not last for very long, however. After some recent struggles in international free agency, Houston's 2025 class looks very promising. The Astros have, so far, signed 20 international free agents which should, in theory, bring a significant infusion of talent into what's become a shallow farm system at the moment. Headlining their class is Cuban outfielder Kevin Alvarez.

Ranked my MLB Pipeline as the seventh-best international prospect in 2025, Alvarez's skillset would be highly prized by any team. However, his specific profile could appeal to Astros fans more than others as he has already been compared to a young Kyle Tucker.

Astros prospects: International signee Kevin Alvarez is drawing comparisons to Kyle Tucker

First of all, let's pump the brakes on comparing any teenager to an All-Star or a Hall of Famer. It isn't fair to create these sorts of expectations on a young player who has yet to even see professional pitching. However, it is a bit uncanny how similar Alvarez is to the recently departed Tucker.

Despite turning just 17 years old earlier this month, Alvarez already sports a 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame and is considered by many to be one of the more polished hitters in this year's class — especially from the left side. He isn't so big to make one think he can't add more strength and power in the coming years. His future defensive home is likely in as a corner outfielder, but this kid can flat out hit, and assuming he adjusts well to pro ball, his bat will play anywhere.

Even though he has all of that talent, Astros fans need to be patient with Alvarez. We'll know more about exactly where he stands following his debut in the Dominican Summer League later this year. Assuming the scouting reports are accurate and he showcases a mature approach at the plate with the ability to impact the ball, the hype train is going to get rolling in a hurry. After that, it will be all about how he adapts to older, more advanced pitching as he climbs the ladder.

Will Alvarez be in the majors in 2026? Almost certainly not. However, his pure hitting ability could allow him to make it to the big leagues quickly and if that happens, Houston fans may not be missing Tucker much after all.

