Astros on track to sign exciting Cuban outfielder who has a chance to move up quickly

The Houston Astros are very much in "win now" mode at the big league level. With guys like Yordan Álvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, and Josh Hader already on the roster, there is real urgency to take advantage of this competitive window, which explains why they are trying so hard this offseason to bring Alex Bregman back.

However, the offseason also brings a chance for the Astros to set themselves up for the future below the surface when the international signing period opens up on January 15, 2025.

Given that Houston signed Hader last offseason after he had rejected a qualifying offer, the Astros lost $500,000 in international bonus pool money for the 2025 international free agent (IFA) period. That means that the Astros have $5,646,200 to spend on international free agents, which is on the lower end (but still better than the Dodgers and Giants) in MLB.

Despite not having the most international bonus pool to spend, it sounds like the Astros are putting what money they have to good use, as they are expected to sign outfielder Kevin Alvarez out of Cuba for a bonus rumored to be around $2 million.

Sources: The Houston Astros are the favorites to sign Cuban OF Kevin Alvarez when a new international period opens January 15, 2025. Bonus sign will be in the $2 M range. Considered one of the best hitters in his class.



Alvarez, 15, left Cuba with his father in December 2021. pic.twitter.com/KPHP1mXrjk — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 2, 2023

Astros expected to sign Cuban outfielder Kevin Alvarez when international free agency opens up

As Baseball America's No. 13 international prospect (by expected bonus) this year, Alvarez is the rare international prospect that has some polish to his offensive game despite still being quite young. Initially considered a hit-over-power prospect early on, Alvarez has put on some height and weight and now sits at a listed 6'4" and 185 pounds, increasing his power projection as a result. Alvarez's hit tool is what will make or break him, as he isn't the fastest guy and is likely destined for a corner outfield spot.

Using such a large portion of Houston's bonus pool on one player doesn't come without some risk. We don't know exactly how Alvarez will perform against professional pitching, and for every Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio, and Juan Soto that has gone on to stardom, there are a litany of high-priced international free agents that have faded into obscurity. One need only look back and remember the saga that was Cionel Perez's saga with the Astros as one example of how things can go wrong.

In the wake of the Yusei Kikuchi trade, as well as previous trades and promotions, the Astros' farm system is looking very shallow at the moment. That explains why Houston has targeted college draft picks lately to get help to the majors quickly. While Alvarez won't immediately be on the fast track, the fact that he is already considered to be very polished for his age as a hitter explains why Houston is comfortable banking so much on him this year. Ideally, Alvarez could move through the minor leagues quickly with that profile.

